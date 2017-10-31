NFL: Dolphins' Alonso won't be suspended for hit on Flacco

The NFL says Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso won't be suspended for his hit that sidelined Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco with a concussion.

Flacco was hurt in the Ravens' 40-0 victory Thursday when he slid and was then hit in the head by Alonso, who received a penalty for unnecessary roughness. Alonso said the high hit was unintentional, but angry Ravens players said he should have been ejected for a dirty play .

Miami coach Adam Gase defended Alonso, saying Flacco was trying to run for a first down before he slid.

Flacco missed the rest of the game. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there's a good chance Flacco will return to play Sunday at Tennessee.

Alonso still faces a possible fine.

———

