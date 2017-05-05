Former NHL player gets probation in drug-selling scheme

A former NHL player who was on two Stanley Cup championship teams has been sentenced to probation for his role in the illegal sale of prescription painkillers.

Kevin Stevens was sentenced Thursday in U.S District Court in Boston to three years' probation and fined $10,000. He pleaded guilty in December.

The 52-year-old Massachusetts native was arrested in 2015 after a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of 175 pills. Prosecutors say he would supply the pills for another man to sell.

Stevens apologized in court Thursday. His lawyer said he was prescribed oxycodone after a serious on-ice injury in 1993 from which he has still not recovered.

Stevens was on the Pittsburgh Penguins 1991 and 1992 Stanley Cup-winning teams. He also played for the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings.