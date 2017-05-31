Oklahoma wins NCAA golf title, beating Oregon 3-1-1

Brad Dalke held off Sulman Raza to give Oklahoma its second NCAA golf championship, 3-1-1 over defending champion Oregon on Wednesday at Rich Harvest Farms.

Blaine Hale and Max McGreevy won the first two matches for Oklahoma, and Dalke finished off Raza 2 and 1 with a 2-foot bogey putt for a halve on No. 17.

The Sooners also won in 1989 at home at Oak Tree when the championship was a stroke-play event.

Dalke took the lead with a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 13 and won the 14th and 15th for a 3-up lead. Raza won the 16th to extend the match, and Dalke ended it a hole later.

Hale beat Norman Xiong 4 and 3 in the opening match, and McGreevy topped Edwin Yi 3 and 2 in the second in the Oklahoma senior's final event for the Sooners.

Oklahoma's Grant Hirschman halved his match with Ryan Gronlund. Wyndham Clark had the only win for Oregon, beating Rylee Reinertson 1 up.

The Ducks missed a chance to join Augusta State (2010-11) and Alabama (2013-14) as the only back-to-back winners since the match-play era began in 2009.

On Monday, Mississippi's Braden Thornberry won the individual title.