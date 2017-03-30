Panthers QB Newton undergoes surgery to repair rotator cuff

Cam Newton is at home recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder on Thursday.

Dr. Pat Connor performed the surgery on the Panthers quarterback's throwing shoulder at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

"Dr. Connor was pleased with the results of the surgery and Cam is at home resting," Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said.

Vermillion said Newton will begin his rehabilitation on Monday.

Newton, the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2015, suffered the injury last December in a win over the San Diego Chargers. The Panthers hoped that rest during the offseason would allow the shoulder to heal naturally, but when it didn't respond as expected Newton decided to have surgery .

The Panthers have said they expect Newton will be ready for training camp .

Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman isn't second-guessing the team's decision to allow Cam Newton to continue to play last season despite a partially torn rotator cuff in his right throwing shoulder.

"Cam is a football player and he wanted to play and the medical people felt it was fine, so we did," Gettleman said Friday.

Newton played the final three games of the 2016 season even though Carolina's playoff hopes were essentially over because of its 5-8 record.

Although the team never disclosed the partially torn rotator cuff in the media, coach Ron Rivera did limit the quarterback's reps in practice and included him on the injury report for the remainder of the season.

"The bottom line is my integrity and the organization's integrity is very important," Gettleman said. "Our owner is old school and I'm old school so it makes it easy for me. At the end of the day it is what it is. We have been very transparent. I know that Ron is as transparent as any head coach in this league and I know I am as well."

