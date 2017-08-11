Pedroia could be headed back to DL; Price throws in outfield

Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia could be headed to the disabled list for the third time this season.

Pedroia went 0 for 4 as a designated hitter Wednesday at Tampa Bay in his first game since July 28. Pedroia's left knee was too inflamed for him to play Friday night for the AL East leaders at Yankee Stadium, and Red Sox manager John Farrell said a return to the DL was possible.

Pedroia was hurt by a late slide by Baltimore's Manny Machado on April 21. Pedroia returned six days later but went on the DL from May 30 to June 9.

Red Sox pitcher David Price, who hasn't pitched since July 22 because of left elbow inflammation, threw in the outfield from 120 feet, then threw more intensely from 60 feet. Farrell said a decision on Price's next step will be made Saturday.