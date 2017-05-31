Pens, Preds could have same lineups for Game 2 of Cup Final

PITTSBURGH — May 31, 2017, 6:11 PM ET
Chris Kunitz, Sidney Crosby, Justin Schultz, Ian ColeThe Associated Press
From left, Brooke Staudt, of Munhall, Pa., and Maureen Sams and Pierce Sams, of Carnego, Pa., wait in the rain outside PPG Paints Arena before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Penguins and Predators could have the same lineups for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, two nights after a bizarre start to the series that few could have expected.

Forward Colin Wilson did not take part in Nashville's morning skate Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena after missing Game 1 on Monday night because of a lower-body injury. Likewise, winger Carl Hagelin is expected to be a healthy scratch again for Pittsburgh.

The teams come off a bizarre Game 1 that featured a questionable offside review wiping out a goal by P.K. Subban, a Predators fan throwing a catfish onto the ice and the Penguins enduring a 37-minute shot drought and scoring the winner on the next shot they took.

