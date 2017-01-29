Pinturault Leads Hirscher by 0.09 Seconds in Giant Slalom

Alexis Pinturault is on course for his 10th World Cup giant slalom victory with a narrow lead over Marcel Hirscher in Sunday's race.

The French skier, who won the giant slalom in Garmisch in 2013, has an advantage of just 0.09 seconds over Hirscher from the first run, setting up another exciting duel between the two in the second.

Matts Olsson of Sweden is third, 0.45 behind, ahead of Germans Felix Neureuther and Stefan Luitz.

Neureuther is the last German skier to win a World Cup race in Garmisch after his slalom victory in 2010.

Pinturault is looking for his fourth giant slalom victory of the season, while five-time defending overall champion Hirscher, last year's giant slalom winner in Garmisch, is looking for his 20th victory in the discipline.