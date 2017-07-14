Puig hits 3-run homer in 9th to help Dodgers beat Miami 6-4

Yasiel Puig hit his second homer of the game with two out in the ninth inning Friday night, and the three-run shot helped the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Miami 6-4 for their seventh consecutive victory.

Corey Seager also homered for the Dodgers (62-29), who were one strike from defeat three times before winning for the 27th time in the past 31 games. They're 33 games above .500 for the first time this year.

The Marlins led 4-3 when Joc Peterson singled on a 1-2 pitch with two out in the ninth against A.J. Ramos (2-4). It was the first hit by the Dodgers since the fifth inning.

Peterson moved up on a wild pitch, Yasmani Grandal walked on a 3-2 pitch, and both runners advanced on another wild pitch.

Puig fell behind 1-2 before pulling a 94-mph fastball into the home run sculpture. He slapped his chest twice with both hands as he looked toward the jubilant Los Angeles dugout and began his jog.

It was his 18th homer this year, and the second blown save by Ramos.

Los Angeles starter Brandon McCarthy allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings, but four relievers blanked Miami. Josh Fields (5-0) pitched a perfect eighth, and Kenley Jansen followed with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 22nd save.

Miami starter Dan Straily pitched five innings and allowed three runs, including two homers.

Entire sections of empty seats returned to Marlins Park three days after the All-Star Game, with the ballpark barely half-full. Announced attendance was 21,858.

The Marlins took the lead with three runs in the fifth. Giancarlo Stanton doubled home one run, and Justin Bour hit a two-out, two-run double, ending McCarthy's night.

Puig put the Dodgers ahead 2-1 when he hit a homer estimated at 449 feet on the first pitch of the fifth inning. With two out, Seager homered off the facade of the upper deck.

Pederson doubled off the top of the wall leading off the second. With two out, second baseman Dee Gordon dropped a throw on a steal attempt, allowing Pederson to score from third.

WEB-GEM TRADEOFF

Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor made an over-the-shoulder catch before hitting the wall to rob Gordon in the first inning. Gordon then made a diving stop in the seventh to rob Puig.

Riddle made a nifty pickup of Seager's one-hopper to start a double play in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (bruised left foot) threw 58 pitches in a simulated game but won't be activated during the Dodgers' trip, manager Dave Roberts said. It's uncertain whether he'll return to the rotation or go to the bullpen.

Marlins: RHP Edinson Volquez (left knee tendinitis) underwent an MRI because of lingering soreness and might not be available to start as scheduled Sunday, manager Don Mattingly said. ... INF Miguel Rojas (right thumb) is expected to make several more rehab starts before rejoining the Marlins.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Alex Wood (10-0, 1.67) is scheduled to face RHP Jose Urena (7-3, 3.54) on Saturday.

———

