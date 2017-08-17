Oh the drama: Puig lifts Dodgers to 5-4 win over White Sox

The Dodgers won in — what else — dramatic fashion, scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for their major league-leading 10th walk-off victory of the season.

Trailing 4-2, Yasiel Puig's two-run double drove in the tying and go-ahead runs to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Wednesday night for the Dodgers' second comeback win in two games.

"That's what we do, we come back," said Kike Hernandez, who homered in the fourth to tie the game 2-all. "If you're the other team, you better score a lot of runs because we're coming for your pitching staff."

Puig worked a full count against Jake Petricka (1-1) before crushing the ball into center field to end the game.

"The pitch he hit to win the game was in a good location, but that's part of the business," Petricka said. "I can see why they love this place, they're unbeatable here."

The victory salvaged the much-anticipated home debut of Yu Darvish, who didn't figure in the decision while pitching on his 31st birthday.

"What better gift than on his birthday the Dodgers win," Puig said through a translator.

Leury Garcia, Nicky Delmonico and Jose Abreu homered off Darvish, who gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings. The Japanese right-hander struck out a season-low two and walked one in his third game for his new team since being acquired in a deadline deal from Texas last month.

Afterward, Darvish said his back was bothering him, something he first felt last week in his start at Arizona. Ace Clayton Kershaw is already on the disabled list with a bad back.

"Between innings I talked to Kershaw and he asked me how do you feel," Darvish said through a translator. "I told him I feel something in my back and he said we need you really bad in six weeks.

"I was getting tight so I talked to Doc (manager Dave Roberts) and he just said, 'Let's play it safe.'"

Ross Stripling (2-4) got the victory with one inning of relief.

Darvish had struck out 10 in each of his first two starts, but didn't record his first one against the White Sox until the sixth inning.

The Dodgers rallied to tie the game in the second and fourth innings only to have the White Sox take a 4-2 lead in the eighth. But baseball's best team (85-34) wasn't to be denied a night after Los Angeles scored five runs in the eighth to win 6-1.

"I never felt comfortable with a two-run lead against the Dodgers," Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. "They have so much depth and they continue to grind."

The Dodgers closed to 4-3 with one out in the ninth on Logan Forsythe's RBI double in the left-field corner that scored pinch-hitter Cody Bellinger, who singled. Austin Barnes followed with a single to center, putting runners on the corners.

That set the stage for Puig, who was 0 for 2 with a walk in his first three at-bats. He crushed the ball into center field and went leaping around first base, his arms raised, as the Dodgers broke out in celebration.

It was the kind of ending the sellout crowd of 52,413 — many Japanese fans wearing Darvish jerseys — had arrived expecting with Darvish on the mound. They had yet to settle in their seats when Garcia homered on Darvish's first pitch of the game. The ball clanked off the right field foul pole as fans let out an audible gasp.

"I was thinking that if he puts one in close to the plate I'm going to be swinging," Garcia said.

It was the second straight night that happened and the first time in the White Sox's 117-year history. Tim Anderson homered on the first pitch from Los Angeles starter Alex Wood on Tuesday.

Chicago starter Carlos Rodon allowed two runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out four and walked four. He walked Chris Taylor in the third, ending a streak of 89 consecutive batters without a walk.

Chicago took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Delmonico's first homer of the game extended his hitting streak to 11 games. The rookie also extended his streak of reaching base to 13 games. He homered again on the first pitch from Tony Watson leading off the eighth.

PUT A RING ON HIM

Renteria recently received a World Series ring from the rival Cubs. He managed the North Siders in 2014 and was fired the following season after a 73-89 record. "It was a kind gesture and I am very appreciative to the Cubs," he said. "We have a mutual gratitude for each other and it was a gracious thing for them to do."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Kershaw (back) will throw three innings or 45 pitches in either a simulated game or a minor league rehab game on Monday. He completed two simulated innings without problems on Wednesday. ... LHP Grant Dayton (neck stiffness) will rehab at Dodger Stadium while the team travels to Detroit. He will toss a couple innings at Double-A Tulsa and a few more at Triple-A Oklahoma City before returning later this month. ... 1B Adrian Gonzalez (herniated lumbar disk) will return from the DL and DH in one or two of the team's three games at Detroit. He hasn't played since June 11.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Reynaldo Lopez (0-0, 3.00 ERA) makes his second start for Chicago in Thursday's opener at Texas. He got a no-decision in his debut against Kansas City, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (8-4, 3.44) starts the series opener Friday in Detroit. He is 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA in 15 career games against the Tigers and has held them to a .230 average.

