The pursuit of the Grand Slam begins for Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth begins his pursuit of the final leg of the career Grand Slam under a surprisingly blue sky at the PGA Championship.

Scattered storms are in the forecast all week at Quail Hollow Club, which is likely to make the 7,600-yard course feel even longer. Spieth, needing only the PGA Championship to have all four majors, at least begins his round on the par-5 10th hole.

One of the most significant changes was combining the opening two holes into one at 524 yards and a sharp dogleg. But with soft conditions and no wind Thursday morning, the 524-yard hole wasn't a problem for the first group.

Grayson Murray, who grew up in North Carolina, Peter Uihlein and club pro Rich Berberian Jr. all hit the green and made par.