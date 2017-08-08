QB Jay Cutler joins Dolphins practice to start comeback

New Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler has practiced for the first time since December, marking the start of his comeback from a brief retirement.

Rust removal included a handful of throws in 11-on-11 drills, and a lot of one-on-one conversations as he learns the names of his teammates. When the workout ended, the 34-year-old Cutler said he had no second thoughts about deciding to renew his working relationship with coach Adam Gase and return for another season.

Cutler agreed to delay the start of his network TV career and instead signed a $10 million, one-year contract with Miami. He's expected to start in place of Ryan Tannehill, who is out with a knee injury likely to sideline him for the entire season.

