Querrey advances to New York Open final

Sam Querrey had everything figured out Saturday except his math.

The No. 2 seed lost track of the score and didn't realize he had closed out the match when he beat No. 4 Adrian Mannarino 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals of the New York Open.

Querrey won the final four games, but thought he had one more to go as he walked toward the bench following his second straight service break.

"I broke, I kind of like gave a fist pump and I was walking to the bench, and then the crowd was a little like too loud for just a break of serve and I looked up and, 'Oh my gosh, I won,'" Querrey said.

He advanced to face top-seeded Kevin Anderson, the U.S. Open runner-up, or No. 5 Kei Nishikori in Sunday's final. Nishikori won this event four times when it was held in Memphis, Tennessee, before moving to Long Island and the black courts of Nassau Coliseum this year.

Querrey fought off three break points while serving at 2-3 in the third set, then broke Mannarino in the next game and cruised from there, closing out the match in just under 2 hours for his first victory over the Frenchman in four career meetings.

The U.S. Davis Cup player said he couldn't remember ever losing track of the score on the ATP Tour.

"I think I was just so dialed in because I wanted to beat him so badly because I've never beat him before," Querrey said.

The California native is ranked a career-high 12th and had an opportunity to move into the top 10 if he won the tournament and Anderson lost in the semifinals.

Mannarino is still seeking his first ATP Tour title. At No. 25, he is the highest-ranked player without one.