Racial, gender hiring decline in college sports in 2016

Apr 6, 2017, 2:40 PM ET
Dawn StaleyThe Associated Press
FILE - In this March 27, 2017, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley protest a foul during the second half of a regional final against Florida State in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Stockton, Calif. The annual report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport released on Thursday, April 6, 2017, gave college sports a grade of C+ for racial hiring and a C for gender hiring. The combined grade of C+ overall for racial and gender hiring in 2016 was the lowest among all sports studies covered by the institute. Richard Lapchick, the primary author of the report and director of University of Central Florida institute, calls the report "disheartening." (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

A study finds racial and gender hiring in college sports in 2016 has declined from the previous year and still lag behind those in professional sports.

The annual report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport on Thursday gave college sports a grade of C for racial hiring and a C for gender hiring.

The combined grade of C overall for racial and gender hiring was the lowest among all sports studies covered by the institute.

Richard Lapchick is the primary author of the report and director of University of Central Florida institute. He calls the report "disheartening."