Raiders QB Carr out 2 to 6 weeks with back injury

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oct 2, 2017, 6:21 PM ET
Adam Gotsis, Derek CarrThe Associated Press
In this photo taken Oct. 1, 2017, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, right, grabs his back after being sacked by Denver Broncos defensive ends Adam Gotsis during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. Carr left the game with a back spasm and the Raiders have more concerns than just his health. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Oakland Raiders will be without quarterback Derek Carr for two to six weeks after he injured his back in a 16-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Carr left the Raiders' game at Denver late in the third quarter Sunday after being shaken up on a sack.

Carr was hit by defensive end Shelby Harris and was going down when defensive end Adam Gotsis flew in and wrapped a padded arm between his helmet and shoulder pads.

Carr remained on the ground for several moments as team trainers and medical personnel came on to the field to tend to him. He eventually was able to get up and walk off the field on his own power, holding his lower back.

