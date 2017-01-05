Redskins Fire Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry

The Washington Redskins have fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry and other members of the coaching staff.

The team on Thursday announced the firings of Barry, defensive line coach Robb Akey, defensive backs coach Perry Fewell, and head strength and conditioning coach Mike Clark. Coach Jay Gruden said Monday he thought ultimately it would be his call about which members of his staff were retained.

Barry spent the past two seasons as the Redskins' defensive coordinator, and they ranked 28th in the NFL in each of them. Washington allowed 377.9 yards a game this past season en route to going 8-7-1 and missing the playoffs.

The Redskins had the worst third-down defense in the league and were 24th against the run and 25th against the pass.

———

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP—NFL