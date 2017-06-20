Rizzo hits leadoff HR, Cubs beat Padres 4-0

Anthony Rizzo hit another leadoff home run to help Mike Montgomery get his first win of the season in the Chicago Cubs' 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Rizzo homered on the second pitch from Jhoulys Chacin (6-6) and was the third leading off in seven games since Rizzo was moved to the top of the order by manager Joe Maddon. In those seven games, he is 6 for 6 with a walk to open the first inning.

It also extended his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games and came on the day Rizzo took a call from the league office about a collision at home plate with Padres catcher Austin Hedges the previous night.

MLB Chief Operating Officer Joe Torre told Rizzo on Tuesday that he violated Rule 7.13, which protects catchers from such collisions, but that he would receive no discipline. He was called out on the play.

Rizzo's home run was his 17th of the season. Rookie Ian Happ added his ninth in the eighth inning.

Montgomery (1-3) allowed three hits and two walks in six innings, striking out four.

Carl Edwards Jr. and Pedro Strop both allowed two baserunners apiece but pitched out of jams while each throwing an inning, and Justin Grimm had a perfect ninth.

Addison Russell hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to make it 2-0. Pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. added an RBI double in the eighth.

Chacin struck out six batters in six innings, allowing two runs and five hits.

RINGS TRUE

Padres pitchers Trevor Cahill and Clayton Richard received their World Series rings from the Cubs hours before Tuesday's game.

Cahill had a 2.74 ERA in 50 appearances for the Cubs last season, but didn't make the playoff roster. Richard pitched in 25 games with a 6.43 ERA before being released and picked up by the Padres.

Cahill (seven games) and Richard (15) have appeared exclusively as starters this year for San Diego.

LINE ONE

Rizzo said he had no intent to injure Hedges on Monday's controversial play, which earned the call from Torre.

"It's a tough baseball rule and there's a lot of gray area," Rizzo said. "The league looked at it, and it's over with now."

Padres manager Andy Green and Hedges both said they expect the catcher to return to the lineup soon after suffering a deep thigh bruise in the collision.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: 2B Yangervis Solarte (strained left oblique) was removed from the game in the first inning without taking the field or batting.

Cubs: Outfielders Jason Heyward and Kyle Schwarber were held out with injuries. Heyward badly scraped up his left hand sliding for a foul ball on Sunday and missed his second straight game, while Schwarber fouled a ball off his right ankle on Monday.

UP NEXT

The teams will meet for the series finale Wednesday as Cubs RHP Eddie Butler (3-2, 4.41) faces Padres RHP Miguel Diaz (1-1, 7.36).