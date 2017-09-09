Rockies beat Dodgers 5-4, hand LA 8th straight loss

DJ LeMahieu doubled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Friday night, sending the stumbling NL West leaders to their eighth straight loss and 13th in 14 games.

The Dodgers opened a 4-1 lead in the first only to have Yu Darvish blow it. He was chased after giving up four runs in the fifth.

Los Angeles still owns the best record in baseball at 92-49, but has equaled its longest skid since May 2013. The majors' best team at home this season has lost seven straight at Chavez Ravine for the first time since August 1999.

The Rockies rallied to take a 5-4 lead in the fifth.

Alexi Amarista doubled, Jonathan Lucroy walked and they moved up on Darvish's wild pitch. That set up pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia, who belted a two-run double. The ball eluded the glove of a diving Joc Pederson in center field and squirted into left, catching Curtis Granderson wrong-footed as he went to back up Pederson.

Charlie Blackmon's double down the right-field line drove in Tapia and tied it 4-all. LeMahieu followed with a double down the left-field line that chased Darvish and made it 5-4.

The Dodgers had the potential tying run on in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth — three times on walks — but failed to score. They stranded 10 runners in the game.

Chris Rusin (5-0) got the win with two innings of one-hit relief. Greg Holland earned his 38th save.

Darvish (8-12) got his 1,000th career strikeout to reach the milestone faster than any other starting pitcher in major league history, but again failed to deliver a solid outing one night after the Rockies jumped on ace Clayton Kershaw in a 9-1 win. The Japanese right-hander was coming off his worst start for his new team, giving up five runs and eight hits in just three innings of a loss at San Diego last weekend.

This time, Darvish allowed five runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two in his sixth start since being acquired from Texas at the July 31 trade deadline.

Darvish fanned Carlos Gonzalez in the fourth, giving him 1,000 strikeouts in 128 career games and 812 innings.

Gonzalez homered on Darvish's first pitch with two outs in the first.

Rockies rookie starter German Marquez allowed four runs — two earned — and six hits in four innings. He struck out two and walked three in his first career outing against the Dodgers.

Los Angeles got All-Star shortstop Corey Seager back in the lineup after he was limited to pinch-hitting duty the last week because of a sore right elbow. Seager and All-Star first baseman Cody Bellinger were in the lineup together for the first time in 19 games.

But their bats couldn't save the Dodgers. Seager went 1 for 5, while Bellinger was 0 for 5 with two strikeouts and a run scored.

Justin Turner's two-run homer highlighted a four-run first that gave the Dodgers a 4-1 lead. Austin Barnes singled in the other two runs with two outs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy (right finger blister) pitched for Class A Rancho Cucamonga in the California League playoffs, his third rehab appearance. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said there's a chance McCarthy could be back with the team this season. ... LHP Scott Kazmir (left hip strain) will pitch three innings of relief for Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, but won't rejoin the Dodgers this year.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis (0-2, 4.91 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season after returning from testicular cancer. He is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in five career games, including three starts, at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (14-2, 2.57) is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in two starts against the Rockies this season. He's coming off his second loss of the season last weekend in San Diego.

———

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball