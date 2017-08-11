Sabathia on DL because of knee; Montgomery back

Yankees left-hander CC Sabatthia was put on the 10-day disabled list because of right knee inflammation and left-hander Jordan Montgomery was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

New York also activated infielder Tyler Austin from the 10-day disabled list before Friday's game against Boston and optioned him to Scranton.

Sabathia's move was retroactive to Wednesday, a day after he allowed four runs in three innings at Toronto and left in pain. He is 9-5 with a 4.05 ERA in 19 starts, pitching with a brace because of the knee.

Montgomery, 7-6 with a 4.05 ERA in 21 starts, figures to take Sabathia's turn Sunday against the Red Sox. Montgomery was sent down Sunday in an attempt to limit his innings. New York wants Montgomery, currently at 115 2/3 innings after setting a career high with 139 1/3 innings at Double-A Trenton and Scranton last season.

Austin had been sidelined since late June by a strained right hamstring.

