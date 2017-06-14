Sabathia leaves with injury; Young rallies Angels past Yanks

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia exited early with a strained left hamstring, and Eric Young Jr. rallied the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory in 11 innings that snapped New York's six-game winning streak Tuesday night.

New York manager Joe Girardi said he anticipates Sabathia is headed to the disabled list, a disappointing blow for the AL East leaders with the big left-hander pitching his best ball in years.

Sabathia left after four innings and said he will have an MRI on Wednesday.

Young tied the score at 2 with a solo homer off Tyler Clippard in the eighth and drove home the winning run with a sharp infield single off the leg of reliever Ben Heller with two outs in the 11th.

Young has three homers in 15 major league games this season, equaling his total from the previous four years combined.

With the bases loaded in the top of the 11th, Keynan Middleton (2-0) induced consecutive popups from Chris Carter and Brett Gardner to earn the win.

In an unusual streak, the Angels improved to 11-0 on Tuesdays.

Chasen Shreve (1-1) took the loss after issuing a leadoff walk to Andrelton Simmons. He stole second and advanced to third on a high bouncer back to Heller.

Sabathia, who turns 37 next month, had turned his season around and won five straight starts. After opening with a 5.77 ERA and 27 strikeouts to 24 walks in his first seven outings, he has a 0.99 ERA and 35 strikeouts to seven walks in his last six starts. He is 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA overall.

Chase Headley launched his fourth home run of the season deep into the center-field bleachers in the seventh inning off starter JC Ramirez to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

The Angels opened the scoring with an unearned run in the fourth.

Simmons bounced to shortstop Didi Gregorius, who threw accurately on the run to Carter at first base. The ball simply went off Carter's glove for a two-base error.

C.J. Cron made the mistake costly, driving a broken-bat single to left to score Simmons with the game's first run. Sabathia completed the inning before exiting the game.

The Yankees struck back immediately in the fifth. Headley one-hopped a ground-rule double into the stands and scored on a single by Gardner to make it 1-all.

Ramirez went 6 2/3 innings for the Angels, throwing a career-high 111 pitches. He gave up two runs on five hits and three walks, striking out seven.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman (left rotator cuff inflammation) had his scheduled rehab outing with Class A Tampa at Bradenton rained out. Weather permitting, he is now scheduled to pitch Wednesday. Girardi said if Chapman can pitch by Friday, he would likely be activated from the disabled list Sunday.

Angels: OF Mike Trout (left thumb ligament surgery) said his recovery is progressing on schedule and he has not ruled out returning prior to the July 11 All-Star Game. That would get him back just after the five-week mark, a week earlier than the six-to-eight weeks he was originally expected to be out. Trout said he is not catching with his left hand, but has started throwing with his right.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Michael Pineda (7-3, 3.39 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday on six days' rest. New York is 9-3 in his starts.

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker (6-3, 4.22) is beginning to find his form. He is 5-1 with a 3.19 ERA in his last six starts, but 0-2 in two career starts against the Yankees.

