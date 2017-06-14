Sabathia leaves with injury; Young rallies Angels past Yanks

Just when CC Sabathia was pitching like an ace again, the big left-hander got hurt.

Sabathia exited early with a strained left hamstring, and Eric Young Jr. rallied the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory in 11 innings that snapped the New York Yankees' six-game winning streak Tuesday night.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he anticipates Sabathia is headed to the disabled list, a disappointing blow for the AL East leaders with the 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner on his best run in years.

Sabathia, who had won five straight starts, felt his hamstring grab on his second-to-last pitch in the fourth. He finished the inning but then came out of the game and expects to have an MRI on Wednesday.

"It's sore," he said. "It just happened. Hopefully I'll wake up tomorrow and it will feel a lot better."

Young tied the score with a solo homer off Tyler Clippard in the eighth and drove home the winning run with a sharp infield single off the leg of reliever Ben Heller with two outs in the 11th.

"I just try to keep it simple as possible and just get the barrel on the ball," Young said. "I was fortunate enough to hit it up the middle."

Young has three homers in 15 major league games this season, equaling his total from the previous four years combined. He was called up when the Angels lost star outfielder Mike Trout to thumb surgery last month.

"He's getting an opportunity and making the most of it," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's getting big hits."

With the bases loaded in the top of the 11th, rookie Keynan Middleton (2-0) induced consecutive popups from Chris Carter and Brett Gardner to earn the win.

"That's big for a young guy," Scioscia said.

In an unusual streak, the Angels improved to 11-0 on Tuesdays.

Chasen Shreve (1-1) took the loss after issuing a leadoff walk to Andrelton Simmons. He stole second and advanced to third on a high bouncer back to Heller.

Chase Headley had three hits for the Yankees, including a ground-rule double that led to their first run and a solo homer in the seventh that gave them a 2-1 lead. It was Headley's fourth home run.

Sabathia, who turns 37 next month, allowed only an unearned run after Carter failed to catch a throw from shortstop Didi Gregorius in the fourth. C.J. Cron capitalized on the first baseman's two-base error with a run-scoring single.

WALK IT OFF

The Angels are tied with Baltimore for the major league lead in walk-off victories with six, while the Yankees were handed their first walk-off loss this season.

HE WAS ROLLING

After opening the season with a 5.77 ERA and 27 strikeouts to 24 walks in his first seven outings, Sabathia has a 0.99 ERA and 35 strikeouts to seven walks in his last six starts. He is 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA overall.

STREAKING SHORTSTOP

Gregorius doubled in the 11th to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, longest in the majors. He is batting .381 (24 for 63) in the last 15 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman (left rotator cuff inflammation) had his scheduled rehab outing with Class A Tampa at Bradenton rained out. Weather permitting, he is now slated to pitch Wednesday. Girardi said if Chapman can pitch by Friday, he would likely be activated from the disabled list Sunday.

Angels: Trout (left thumb ligament surgery) said his recovery is progressing on schedule and he has not ruled out returning prior to the July 11 All-Star Game. That would get him back just after the five-week mark, a week earlier than the six to eight weeks he was originally expected to be out. Trout said he is not catching with his left hand, but has started throwing with his right.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Michael Pineda (7-3, 3.39 ERA) pitches the series finale Wednesday on six days' rest. New York is 9-3 in his starts.

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker (6-3, 4.22) is beginning to find his form. He is 5-1 with a 3.19 ERA in his last six starts, but 0-2 in two career starts against the Yankees.

