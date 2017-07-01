Sale pitches 7 shutout innings, Red Sox beat Blue Jays 7-1

Chris Sale pitched seven shutout innings to win his third straight decision, Xander Bogaerts had three RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 on Saturday.

Sale (11-3) struck out 11, boosting his major league-leading total to 166. He's 2-0 with 24 strikeouts in 15 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays this season.

Blaine Boyer pitched the eighth and Robby Scott gave up Steve Pearce's solo home run in the ninth.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-out, two run double in the first and Dustin Pedroia did the same in the second. Bogaerts had a sacrifice fly in the fifth and added a two-run single off Lucas Harrell in the ninth.

Mookie Betts walked three times and scored three runs for the AL East-leading Red Sox, who have won five of six. Hanley Ramirez had three hits.

The Red Sox stole three bases, with Deven Marrero and Betts executing a double steal in the second. Boston is 12-0 this season when stealing multiple bases, and has won 13 such games going back to last season.

Blue Jays left-hander Francisco Liriano (4-4) allowed five runs in six innings. Liriano has not won consecutive starts this season.

Last-place Toronto has lost seven of nine.

The Blue Jays put runners at second and third with one out in the sixth, but Sale got Troy Tulowitzki to bounce back to the mound, then retired Pearce on a pop fly to first.

Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin stayed in the game after being hit on the helmet by a pitch from Boyer in the eighth. Martin also got hit on the foot by Sale in the sixth.

Toronto's Josh Donaldson struck out four times, the fourth time in his career he's done so. He last did it in 2015.

CELEBRATING CANADA

The Blue Jays wore red caps and jerseys and special ceremonies were held before the game to mark Canada Day, and the 150th anniversary of Canada's formation as a country.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee) threw a bullpen session before the game. It's not known whether he'll make another minor league rehab start before returning.

Blue Jays: Donaldson started at DH, with Darwin Barney at 3B. Kendrys Morales got the day off. ... Toronto selected Harrell from Triple-A Buffalo and designated OF Ian Parmley for assignment.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (7-4, 3.81) has a 2.66 ERA in his past eight starts. He's 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in four games against Toronto.

Blue Jays: RHP Joe Biagini (2-7, 4.50) went 1-4 with a 5.88 ERA in five June starts. He made two relief appearances against Boston in April before joining the rotation.

