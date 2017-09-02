Scott McCarron eagles 18th to take 2-shot lead in Calgary

Scott McCarron eagled the par-5 18th for a 6-under 64 and a two-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic.

McCarron also eagled the closing hole Friday at Canyon Meadows in an opening 63.

First-round leader Kevin Sutherland, McCarron's childhood rival in Sacramento, California, was tied for second with Miguel Angel Jimenez. Sutherland followed his opening 62 with a 67, and Jimenez shot 65.

McCarron has three victories this year and five in the last two seasons on the 50-and-over tour. The three-time PGA Tour winner won the Allianz Championship in February, the major Senior Players Championship in July and the Dick's Sporting Goods Open two weeks ago.

Scott Dunlap and Todd Hamilton were three strokes back at 10 under after 66s.

Nick Faldo had a 64 to join Jerry Kelly and Bob Estes at 9 under. Kelly, coming off his first senior title last week in the Boeing Classic in Washington, and Estes each shot 65.