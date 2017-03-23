1-seeds Kansas, Gonzaga top Thursday's NCAA Sweet 16 slate

Top seeds Gonzaga and Kansas are among the teams preparing to play in Thursday's Sweet 16 games of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, which holds its semifinals in Kansas City, Missouri. The Jayhawks will face fourth-seeded Purdue, while No. 3 seed Oregon meets surging 7-seed Michigan in the region's other game.

Gonzaga tops the West bracket and faces No. 4 seed West Virginia in games set for San Jose, California. The other regional semifinal features No. 2 seed Arizona and 11-seed Xavier, the lowest-seeded team left in the field.

The winner of Thursday's games advance to the Elite Eight and will play Saturday for a trip to the Final Four.

