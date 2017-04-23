Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, advance in playoffs

BOSTON — Apr 23, 2017, 6:23 PM ET
Tuukka Rask, Mark StoneThe Associated Press
Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, blocks a shot by Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone (61) during the first period in game six of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Clarke MacArthur scored a power-play goal with 6:30 gone in the first overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Sunday to win their first-round playoff series in six games.

Craig Anderson stopped 28 shots for Ottawa, which advanced in the postseason for the first time since 2013. It was the fourth overtime game in the series.

Tuukka Rask made 26 saves for the Bruins, and Boston got goals from Drew Stafford and Patrice Bergeron.

Bobby Ryan and Kyle Turris also scored for Ottawa.