No Spark: Chargers Logo, Player Booed at Clippers-Lakers

The Chargers aren't getting the warmest welcome from potential patrons on their move up the California coast.

Los Angeles fans at a Clippers-Lakers game Saturday booed the Chargers' new logo when it was shown on the video board, then jeered tight end Jeff Cumberland when he was put on the big screen.

Chargers CEO and president Dean Spanos also attended the game with his family. Spanos and the team announced Thursday that they are relocating for next season from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Cumberland signed with the Chargers as a free agent before the 2016-17 season, but tore his left Achilles tendon in a preseason contest and never played a regular season game while the team was in San Diego.

The Clippers beat the Lakers 113-97.