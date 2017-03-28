Star gymnasts testify at Congress about sex-abuse scandal

Three retired star gymnasts have told a Senate committee of being sexually abused by USA Gymnastics officials.

Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu, bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher and national champion rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard were among those to testify Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The hearing concerns a bill that could reshape sex-abuse reporting guidelines in Olympic sports. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is co-sponsoring a bill that calls for organizations overseeing Olympic sports to immediately report sex-abuse allegations to law enforcement or child-welfare authorities.

The bill and proposed changes to the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act come in the aftermath of the sex abuse scandal that led to the resignation of USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny.

No one from USA Gymnastics testified.