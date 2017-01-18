Steelers WR Antonio Brown Apologizes for Livestreaming Video

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has apologized for livestreaming video from the team's locker room following its win over Kansas City.

Brown posted a message late Tuesday on Facebook and Twitter saying that he let his "emotions and general excitement get the best of" him. Brown's 17-minute long livestream caught coach Mike Tomlin using a handful of profanities during his postgame speech, including a derogatory term for AFC championship game opponent New England.

Tomlin called his own choice of words regrettable and added that Brown was "selfish" for airing what is usually a private moment. The video received more than 900,000 views before being removed.

Brown wrote his actions were wrong. He also apologized to his teammates for providing a distraction with a shot at the Super Bowl on the line.

Tomlin said Brown will be disciplined internally but will be on the field on Sunday.

———

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP—NFL