Stefan Kraft clinches WCup title with win in final event

Stefan Kraft clinched his first overall ski jump World Cup title with a victory in the final event of the season on Sunday.

The Austrian had an 86-point overall lead over second-placed Kamil Stoch of Poland and needed just one jump in Sunday's race on the flying hill in Planica because the second round was cancelled due to high winds.

He jumped 250.0 meters in the first round for 244.3 points to earn his eighth victory of the season. Germany's Andreas Wellinger placed second for 236.2 points ahead of Japan's Noriaki Kasai in third with 223.9.

Kraft won the overall title with 1,665 points. Stoch who was fifth on Sunday, finished second with 1,524 while Daniel Andre Tande of Norway was a distant third with 1,201.