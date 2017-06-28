Strasburg, Nats bats power past Cubs 8-4

Stephen Strasburg struck out 13 in seven innings, Bryce Harper had two doubles and two RBIs, and the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Rendon and Matt Wieters hit back-to-back homers against John Lackey (5-9) during Washington's four-run second inning. After the Cubs pulled within three at 6-3, Daniel Murphy went deep in the fifth.

It was a rough day for the Cubs, who cut veteran catcher Miguel Montero after he criticized pitcher Jake Arrieta for his role in the Nationals' seven steals in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the World Series champions. Then reigning NL MVP Kris Bryant departed with an apparent right ankle injury.

Bryant awkwardly clipped third base while catching a foul pop off the bat of Wieters in the sixth. He walked around gingerly before being helped off the field.

Strasburg (9-2) allowed three runs, two earned, and four hits in his first win against the Cubs. He improved to 6-1 in his last nine starts.

Ryan Zimmerman drove in two runs for the NL East-leading Nationals, who have won two in a row over the Cubs after dropping Monday's series opener.

Willison Contreras and Anthony Rizzo homered for Chicago, which has dropped four of six. Lackey allowed a season-high eight runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Strasburg rebounded after allowing five earned runs in five innings during a no-decision against Cincinnati on Friday. He retired nine of his first 10 batters and struck out the side in the second and third innings.

After Contreras's two-run homer in the fourth and a Chicago run in the fifth, Strasburg set down his final eight batters.

Rizzo hit his team-leading 18th home run against Enny Romero in the eighth.

Harper doubled and scored in the first inning on Zimmerman's base hit. He added a bases-loaded walk in the second and an RBI double in the sixth off Brian Duensing.

WORTH NOTING

Chicago recalled catcher Victor Caratini from Triple-A Iowa to replace Montero. Caratini hit .343 with eight home runs and 54 RBI in 68 games for Iowa this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Koda Glover said an MRI on his shoulder revealed severe inflammation of the rotator cuff, and he is waiting for it to go away. "I'm still a little bit of a ways from throwing," he said. Glover, who is 0-1 with a 5.12 ERA and eight saves in 23 games, went on the disabled list June 11 with what the team described as lower back stiffness.

Cubs: SS Addison Russell (shoulder) was out of the starting lineup for a third game in a row.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Jon Lester (5-4, 3.83 ERA) is 2-3 with a 5.49 ERA in seven road starts this season.

Nationals: RHP Joe Ross (4-3, 5.40 ERA), who has lost both of his career starts against the Cubs, gets the ball as Washington wraps up a seven-game homestand.