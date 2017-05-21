Svitolina surges to No. 1 in race with Italian Open title

Elina Svitolina surged to No. 1 in the season-long rankings race by winning the Italian Open on Sunday with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over Simona Halep.

It was the fourth title this year for Svitolina. The Ukrainian also leads the tour with 31 match wins this season, putting her among the favorites for the French Open, which starts next Sunday.

The fourth-ranked Halep was in full control and serving for the first set at 5-2 when she rolled her right ankle while sliding over what appeared to be a small hole in the Foro Italico stadium court.

While Halep was able to eventually win the opening set, she required treatment to her ankle from a trainer twice and was late getting to shots as the match wore on.