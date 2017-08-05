Team World beats Team Africa in NBA Africa Game

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics scored 12 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, leading Team World to a 108-97 victory over Team Africa on Saturday in the NBA Africa Game.

Team World put away the NBA's second exhibition in South Africa by scoring the final 10 points to win a game that was tied at 77 after three quarters. Detroit's Andre Drummond had 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks added 14 points and eight points.

Indiana's Victor Oladipo scored 28 points for Team Africa, which was made up of players born in Africa and second-generation African players. Denver guard Emmanuel Mudiay, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, had 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

The game was played in support of UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children's Villages South Africa.