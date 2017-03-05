Teed off: Critics say Trump water rule helps his golf links

President Donald Trump's recent executive order calling for a review of a rule protecting small bodies of water from pollution and development is strongly supported by golf course owners who are wary of being forced into expensive cleanups on their fairways.

It just so happens that Trump's business holdings include a dozen golf courses in the United States, and critics say his executive order is another unseemly conflict of interest that would benefit Trump properties if it goes through.

Trump's order targets a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule released under former President Barack Obama in 2015 that redefined "waters of the United States" protected under the Clean Water Act of 1972 to include smaller creeks and wetlands.

The administration did not respond to requests for comment by The Associated Press.