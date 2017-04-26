Thompson emotional, ready to return after major LPGA penalty

IRVING, Texas — Apr 26, 2017, 4:34 PM ET
The Associated Press
Lexi Thompson listens to a reporter's question about her recent tournament loss during a news conference Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Irving, Texas. Thompson suffered a four-stroke penalty that cost her a major earlier this month after a spectator called in to point out the infraction. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Lexi Thompson paused, tears welling up in her eyes, when asked about how difficult things have been since a viewer-cited penalty cost her the chance to win the LPGA Tour's first major of the year.

Thompson stopped for more than 30 seconds after starting to answer the question Wednesday, a day before teeing off in Texas for her first tournament since the ANA Inspiration.

She lost in a playoff in California, where she had been penalized four strokes for mistakenly remarking her ball and signing an incorrect scorecard following the infraction pointed out by a television viewer's email. She was informed on the 13th hole during the final round on April 2 for what had happened the previous day.

The rules of how television replays can be applied changed this week, but Thompson didn't know if that would have made a difference if those changes had already been in effect.