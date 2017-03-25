Top-seeded South Carolina overwhelms upset-minded Quinnipiac

Kaela Davis, A'ja Wilson and top-seeded South Carolina overpowered NCAA Tournament surprise Quinnipiac from the opening tip, scoring the first 16 points and advancing to the Stockton Regional final by beating the 12th-seeded Bobcats 100-58 on Saturday.

Davis scored 28 with five 3-pointers, Wilson added 24 and South Carolina's athleticism and smothering, swarming defense was just too much for Quinnipiac on the Sweet 16 stage. The Bobcats started out 0 for 10 and took more than seven minutes to score as they struggled to get shots off, let alone establish their typically prolific perimeter game.

South Carolina (30-4) won its eighth in a row, putting coach Dawn Staley's team in the Elite Eight for the second time in three years.

The Bobcats (29-7) had won 12 straight games, beating fifth-seeded Marquette and No. 4 Miami for the first two NCAA Tournament wins in school history. The mid-major school became an upset darling as Connecticut's other team, prompting UConn coach Geno Auriemma to wear a Quinnipiac T-shirt on Friday beneath his warmup jacket in support of dear friend and coach Tricia Fabbri and her program.

Wilson, averaging 19.6 points over her previous five games, shot 7 for 9 and made all 10 of her free throws.

Allisha Gray had 19 points and eight rebounds for Carolina. She was fine after getting carried off the court late in South Carolina's 71-68 comeback win against Arizona State last Sunday because of a hamstring cramp that initially was feared to be more serious.

The Gamecocks shot 61 percent, including 10 of 16 from 3-point range, and made 18 of 19 free throws. They are seeking their first Final Four berth in three years, with sights on the program's first NCAA championship.

Staley's team kept pushing after halftime, opening the third quarter on an 11-2 run and capitalized on a technical against the Bobcats' bench.

Adily Martucci and Jen Fay each scored 12 for Quinnipiac.

When senior Morgan Manz sat down for the final time in the closing minutes, she and Fabbri came together for a long, emotional embrace. Then, it was Martucci's turn.

The Bobcats had three early turnover and didn't score until Fay's two free throws with 2:51 left in the first quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Quinnipiac: The Bobcats were just the fourth 12 seed to reach the Sweet 16 and the lowest seed in this year's tournament still playing. ... Quinnipiac had 55 assists on 78 baskets in the three NCAA games. ... The team hit 15 3-pointers to get past Miami last Monday but was only 6 for 13 from long range Saturday.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have scored 90 or more points in three of their last seven games. ... South Carolina went 15 for 15 from the free throw line in the first half. ... The Gamecocks held a 35-18 rebounding advantage and forced 17 turnovers.

UP NEXT

South Carolina plays Monday night at Stockton Arena against the winner of Saturday's second game between second-seeded Oregon State and No. 3 Florida State.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25