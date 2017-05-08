Trump congratulates golfer John Daly for winning PGA event

President Donald Trump is congratulating golfer John Daly for winning his first PGA Tour Champions title.

The 51-year-old Daly had not won on tour since the PGA Tour's 2004 Buick Invitational. Daly, who endorsed Trump during the campaign, was wearing American flag pants when he finished at 14-under 202 at The Woodlands.

Trump is an avid golfer who owns more than a dozen golf courses and says he likes to use the game to conduct business. Trump tweeted his congratulations to Daly early Monday. Trump wrote: "John is a great guy who never gave up - and now a winner again!"