Urias makes solid 2017 debut as Dodgers beat Giants in 10

Less than 24 hours after losing to the Giants in 10 innings, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned the tables and managed just their second win in their last nine games in San Francisco.

Run-scoring singles by Andrew Toles and Justin Turner in the 10th inning led the Dodgers to a 5-1 victory Thursday after Los Angeles pitcher Julio Urias made a solid start in his 2017 debut. Urias allowed one run in 5 2-3 innings after being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the game.

"It was a very good start by Julio, and that was his opening day," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "To get Julio back in the rotation is a good thing for us. To have this young kid with such composure is great."

The 20-year-old Urias, who went 5-2 in four stints with the Dodgers last season, allowed four hits, walked four and struck out four.

"I felt good, I felt confident," Urias said. "I felt like what I did last year was able to help me build confidence for this year."

The Dodgers loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th on two walks and an infield hit. Toles followed with a tie-breaking single, Kike Hernandez had a sacrifice fly and Turner extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI single. Chris Taylor drove in the fifth run with a bases-loaded walk.

Kenley Jansen (1-0) got the win, striking out the side in the ninth inning, as the Dodgers managed a split of the four-game series. The loser was Cory Gearrin (0-1), who walked the only batter he faced leading off the 10th inning.

The Giants scored their only run in the sixth on a walk, a two-base throwing error by Urias on a pickoff attempt and a single by Christian Arroyo that nicked Urias' glove on its way to center field. That hit knocked Urias out of the game.

"We have to get this offense going," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "It's a better offense than what we're showing. We need to find a way to put a few runs on the board."

Giants starter Matt Moore allowed one run and two hits in seven innings, walking three and striking out eight. The only run he allowed came on a first-inning home run by Corey Seager, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday.

STREAKS END

The Giants' Buster Posey had his 12-game hitting streak end. Posey went 0 for 2, hitting into two double plays, and walked twice. San Francisco's Eduardo Nunez also snapped a streak — an eighth-inning single ended his run of 19 at-bats without a hit.

STILL LOOKING

Six of Moore's eight strikeouts came on called third strikes, tying him with five other pitchers for the major league high this season.

BIRTHDAY BOPPER

Seager became the fifth major leaguer this season to hit a home run on his birthday. Last season, as a rookie, he went 1 for 4 on his birthday.

SELLOUT STREAK

The Giants recorded their 500th consecutive sellout at AT&T Park, extending their National League record, even though there were large swaths of empty seats in the upper deck. The major league record of 794 straight regular-season sellouts was set by the Boston Red Sox from 2003-2013.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner will start rehab on Friday, but Bochy said "he's got some work ahead of him to get ready." Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, bruised ribs and sprained his pitching shoulder last week in a dirt bike accident and is expected to be out about two months. ... OF Denard Span had an MRI on his shoulder and wasn't able to do any rehab activities Thursday. He is on the 10-day DL and has not played since last Saturday, when he crashed into the outfield wall in Denver.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Open a six-game home stand with RHP Kenta Maeda on the mound against Philadelphia. In his last start, Maeda allowed a career-worst six runs and nine hits in five innings at Arizona.

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija makes the start in the opener of a three-game weekend home series against San Diego. Samardzija has lost each of his four starts this season and has a 7.40 ERA, the highest among NL starters.

———

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball