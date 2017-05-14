US beats Slovakia 6-1 for 5th win at ice hockey worlds

The United States defeated Slovakia 6-1 Sunday to stretch its winning run at the ice hockey world championship to five games ahead of its Group A showdown with Russia.

Johnny Gaudreau finished with two goals to take his tournament tally to six, and an assist, while Jimmy Howard made 19 saves for the Americans.

Clayton Keller, the youngest player at the tournament, opened the scoring, assisted by Anders Lee. It was the 18-year-old Keller's fifth goal of the championship.

Gaudreau followed suit early in the second period, set up by Kevin Hayes on his first start before Martin Gernat pulled one back.

Hayes and Brady Skjei had just joined Jeff Blashill's roster following the New York Rangers' elimination from the NHL playoffs.

Two quick-fire goals from Christian Dvorak, assisted by Gaudreau, and Jacob Trouba put the U.S. in a comfortable position.

Gaudreau grabbed his second of the game to start the third period — Hayes again with the assist — before Lee scored on a power play.

The U.S. is top of Group A, a point ahead of Russia. The two teams meet Tuesday in Cologne. The Russians first face Latvia on Monday, when the U.S. is not in action.