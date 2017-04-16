Utah's Rudy Gobert has hyperextended left knee, bone bruise

LOS ANGELES — Apr 16, 2017, 6:03 PM ET
Rudy Gobert, Gordon HaywardThe Associated Press
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, of France, goes down after injuring his knee as forward Gordon Hayward looks back during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Utah center Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with a left knee hyperextension and bone contusion after his collision 17 seconds into the Jazz's playoff opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The team says he will continue to be re-evaluated. No timetable for his return was given.

Gobert was taken from Staples Center on Saturday night for an MRI, which revealed no ligament damage. Initial X-rays also were negative.

He knocked knees with Luc Mbah a Moute on the first possession of the game, which the Jazz won 97-95.

Game 2 is Tuesday at Staples Center.