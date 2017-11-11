Vandeweghe gives US early lead in Fed Cup final vs Belarus

CoCo Vandeweghe gave the United States a 1-0 lead in the Fed Cup final against Belarus on Saturday with the Americans looking to break a 17-year championship drought.

Vandeweghe beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 6-4 in front of a boisterous home crowd in Belarus.

"I think that's part of having the home court advantage and I would expect the same in the U.S.," said Vandeweghe.

Vandeweghe broke in the opening games of both sets, and didn't face a break point on her serve in the opener.

In the second set, Vandeweghe lost serve in the second and eighth games, but broke serve on three of four offerings to secure the match.

Sloane Stephens faces Aryna Sabalenka in the second match of the day.

The Americans won a record 17th Fed Cup title in 2000, with Billie Jean King as captain. Since then, they have played and lost in three finals — 2003, 2009 and 2010.

Belarus is playing in the Fed Cup final for the first time.