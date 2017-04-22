Vandeweghe gives US lead over Czech Republic in Fed Cup semi

CoCo Vandeweghe beat Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets to give the United States a 1-0 lead over the Czech Republic in their Fed Cup semifinal on Saturday.

Vandeweghe, who is ranked No. 24 in the world, defeated Vondrousova 6-1, 6-4.

She raced to a one-set lead in 27 minutes after breaking Vondrousova twice.

No. 49 Shelby Rogers of the U.S. plays No. 38 Katerina Siniakova later Saturday in the second singles rubber of the best-of-five semifinal.

The Czech won her only previous encounter against Rogers, when they met at a qualifying match for the Italian Open in 2015.

Both teams are looking to advance to the Fed Cup Final, where they will meet the winner of the semifinal between Belarus and Switzerland.