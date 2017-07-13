Venus Williams takes on Konta in Wimbledon semifinals

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams is in the semifinals at the All England Club for the second year in a row and will face Johanna Konta for a spot in Saturday's final.

Williams, playing in her 20th Wimbledon tournament, is 8-1 in her previous nine semifinal appearances at the grass-court major.

Konta is playing in the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

In the opening match on Centre Court, 2015 Wimbledon finalist Garbine Muguruza will play Magdalena Rybarikova.

