Venus Williams takes on Konta in Wimbledon semifinals

LONDON — Jul 13, 2017, 7:49 AM ET
Venus Williams of the United States returns to Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their Women's Quarterfinal Singles Match on day eight at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams is in the semifinals at the All England Club for the second year in a row and will face Johanna Konta for a spot in Saturday's final.

Williams, playing in her 20th Wimbledon tournament, is 8-1 in her previous nine semifinal appearances at the grass-court major.

Konta is playing in the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

In the opening match on Centre Court, 2015 Wimbledon finalist Garbine Muguruza will play Magdalena Rybarikova.

