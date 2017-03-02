White Sox's Abreu testifies he ate a chunk of fake passport

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu has testified he ate a chunk of a fake passport while flying to the U.S. to cover up his illegal travel.

His testimony came Wednesday in the Miami trial of two men accused of illegally smuggling Cuban ballplayers to the United States.

Abreu returns Thursday to the witness stand in the case of Florida sports agent Bartolo Hernandez and baseball trainer Julio Estrada. They're accused of arranging smuggling ventures involving Cuban players using false documents.

On Wednesday, Abreu testified he ordered a beer on a flight from Haiti to Miami and consumed the page containing a false name and his photo.

Abreu says he traveled illegally because he was worried about losing his $68 million contract with Chicago.