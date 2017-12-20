Ex-wife of slain NBA player Wright is fighting extradition

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Dec 20, 2017, 7:26 PM ET
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Lorenzen Wright poses at the team's NBA basketball media day in Independence, Ohio. Sherra Wright is fighting an attempt by authorities to extradite her from California to Memphis, Tenn., to face conspiracy and first-degree murder charges in the 2010 death of her ex-husband, former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, file)

The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright is fighting authorities' attempt to extradite her from California to Tennessee, where she's charged with killing him in 2010.

Sherra Wright made a very brief appearance Wednesday in Riverside County Superior Court. A judge explained that the only issue in her extradition is whether or not she's the person named in the arrest warrant out of Memphis.

She was told to return for a hearing Jan. 8.

Her attorney told the Desert Sun newspaper after the hearing that Wright is simply "exercising a right to go through the process."

Sherra Wright was arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lorenzen Wright, who played for five teams over 13 seasons as a forward and center in the NBA.

