Wild Betances costs Yankees in 7-6 loss to Blue Jays

Dellin Betances forced in the go-ahead run with four walks in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 7-6 Wednesday after wasting a five-run lead.

Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning off Michael Pineda, who also allowed Kevin Pillar's leadoff homer in the fourth. Russell Martin tied the score 6-6 with a seventh-inning homer against Chad Green, then walked to drive in the go-ahead run in the eighth.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 29th home run, tying Joe DiMaggio's Yankees rookie record, and Ji-Man Choi homered in his Yankees debut.

Toronto took two of three from New York, which is 0-6-1 in its last seven series. Leading the AL East by four games on June 13 with a 38-23 record, the Yankees have lost 16 of their last 22.

Danny Barnes (2-2) threw 1 2/3 innings and Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth to convert his 20th consecutive save chance and 21st overall this season. Brett Gardner singled with two outs, and Osuna struck out Judge.

Betances (3-4) walked his first three batters in the eighth, when he threw nine straight balls, threw a called third strike past Jose Bautista, then walked Martin on a 3-2 pitch. Struggling with his mechanics, Betances has walked 17 of his last 55 batters, including 11 of his last 22.

Adam Warren relieved, threw a called third strike past Smoak, then retired Morales on a flyout.

Catcher Miguel Montero made his Blue Jays debut, two days after he was acquired from the Chicago Cubs, and went 0 for 4 with a walk.

Pineda was 6-2 with a 3.32 ERA in the first two months of the season but has alternated good and bad performances in his last seven outings. He gave up five runs and nine hits in three-innings plus, raising his ERA to 4.39.

Pitching on his 33rd birthday, Marco Estrada wasted a 5-0 lead and allowed six runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Justin Smoak had an RBI single in the first, then hit a two-run homer in the third. Morales homered three pitches later on a 0-2 count.

Judge began the Yankees' comeback with a two-run homer in the fourth. The only other rookies to hit 29 homers before the All-Star break were Mark McGwire in 1987 (33) and Jose Abreu in 2014 (29).

Choi hit a two-run homer in the fifth, a drive into the right-field seats that would have traveled 457 feet unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast.

Brought up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Choi became the seventh player to start at first base for the Yankees this year and 10th to play the position.

Didi Gregorius chased Estrada with a two-run double that put the Yankees ahead 6-5.

SLUMPING

Toronto's Josh Donaldson, in a 1-for-23 slump, was given the day off.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: C Luke Maile, who went on the DL Tuesday, will need a procedure on his right knee, according to manager John Gibbons.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Francisco Liriano (4-4) starts at home Thursday against Houston and Lance McCullers Jr. (7-1).

Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery (6-4) is slated to start Friday's series opener against visiting Milwaukee and RHP Junior Guerra (1-3).

———

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball