Wizards edge Trail Blazers 125-124 with controversial end

John Wall scored 39 points and the Washington Wizards edged the Portland Trail Blazers 125-124 for a controversial overtime win on Saturday night.

It looked as if Markieff Morris stepped out of bounds before making a go-ahead baseline jumper with 0.4 seconds left. The crowd at the Moda Center howled in protest and the players pointed to the video replay to no avail.

Bradley Beal added 26 points for the Wizards, who have won five straight.

Damian Lillard hit a 28-foot 3-pointer to give Portland a 120-117 lead in the extra period. Wall's layup and Marcin Gortat's tip-in gave the Wizards the lead, but Lillard answered with a floater and a layup that put the Blazers up 124-121 with 35.7 seconds left.

Allen Crabbe fouled Beal from 3-point range with 31.8 seconds left. Beal missed the first free throw but made the other two.

After Wall blocked Lillard's jumper on the other end, Morris connected on his clutch shot. With the crowd still protesting the non-call, Lillard missed a rushed, off-balance 3-pointer. Some fans threw debris on the floor as the players departed.

CJ McCollum scored 34 points for Portland, which had won four in a row. Lillard had 33.

It was the second straight overtime game for both teams.

It also was the fourth game in five nights for the Wizards, who beat the Kings in Sacramento 130-122 on Friday.

"We all have 82 games to play and coach and you have to do your best each game. You can't give into the schedule," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said before the matchup with Portland

The Blazers led by 21 points at halftime, but Bojan Bogdanovich's 3-pointer got the Wizards within four in the fourth. Morris added a basket and a free throw to trim Portland's lead to one with 6:36 left.

Al-Farouq Aminu and Lillard each hit 3-pointers and Jusuf Nurkic dunked to extend Portland's advantage to 106-97.

But the Wizards went on a 15-0 run, capped by layups from Otto Porter Jr. and Wall, to take a 112-106 lead.

Aminu's 3-pointer with 52.8 seconds left got Portland close, and Nurkic made two free throws to tie it at 112. Wall missed a 16-footer from out front to send the game into overtime.

The Blazers were coming off a 114-108 overtime victory at home over the 76ers on Thursday night. Nurkic, acquired in a trade with Denver last month, had a breakout game with a career-high 28 points and 20 rebounds, along with eight assists and six blocked shots.

Nurkic stayed on Portland's bench for a long while after his teammates had already departed to the locker room following the loss. He finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

Wizards: After Brooks was told how even the two teams' guard combos were — Lillard and McCollum averaging 45 points a game, while Wall and Beal average 41 — he joked: "Maybe we should just go 2-on-2, full court."

Trail Blazers: Portland's 70 halftime points were just three off the team's high set against Indiana on Nov. 30. ... It was the seventh time Lillard and McCollum have each had 30-plus points.

