Women's players call negotiations with USA Hockey productive

The U.S. women's national team says discussions with USA Hockey over an ongoing wage dispute were productive and will continue this week.

The team released a statement Monday night after a lengthy meeting that included almost 20 players and top executives from USA Hockey.

Players announced last week they'd boycott the upcoming world championships in Plymouth, Michigan, unless significant progress was made toward a labor agreement.

In the statement, players said the goal was to reach an agreement this week that would still allow them to get to training camp and play in the tournament. Camp was set to begin Wednesday with the tournament beginning March 31.