Yankees put catcher Gary Sanchez on 10-day disabled list

The New York Yankees have put catcher Gary Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right biceps.

Sanchez was hurt while at the plate in the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Orioles. After taking a swing, he injured his arm on the follow-through.

He was immediately removed from the game and replaced by Austin Romine. Sanchez hit 20 home runs in 201 at-bats as a rookie last year.

The Yankees intend to recall catcher Kyle Higashioka from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Sanchez has played in all five games for New York and is tied for the team lead with 20 at-bats.

Asked if he was concerned about the severity of the injury, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said, "''Of course. You're talking about the throwing arm."

Girardi added, "We'll evaluate it in a couple days when he gets back to New York."

