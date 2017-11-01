New York does have winning football team: the Buffalo Bills

New York's only NFL team — yes, that would be the Buffalo Bills — are on the longest playoffs schneid in any major pro sport.

The previous time they made the postseason, the calendar was turning from the 20th century to the 21st.

This year, the Bills are zeroing in on ending that string of futility. They've won four of five heading into Thursday night's game at the New Jersey Meadowlands against the Jets, a team they've already beaten this season.

Which means little, according to coach Sean McDermott.

"It's really all on ... getting ourselves fresh and ... the second objective at this point, this part of our preparation is to understand our plan," McDermott said. "Anything outside of that at any other thing becomes noise at this point."

At 5-2, the Bills seem to be ignoring the noise. With a win they can move into a tie atop the AFC East with idle New England.

But to think the Jets (3-5) will be an easy mark is foolhardy. Though they've lost three straight, they could have won all of them. Simply put, they can't finish.

"We have urgency, we have toughness, and we fight," coach Todd Bowles says. "We have to cut down on the mistakes. That's the biggest thing."

The Bills (No. 9 in AP Pro32) are a 3?-point favorite over No. 25 New York. Sounds about right.

BILLS 23, JETS 20

KNOCKOUT LEAGUE TIP

Vikings scared us early, then romped past inept Browns. With Cleveland off this week, need to find another patsy to pick against. Let's try HOUSTON over Indy.

No. 7 Los Angeles Rams (minus 3 1-2) at No. 29 New York Giants

More turmoil in Meadowlands as another Giants CB gets suspended.

BEST BET: RAMS, 26-13

No. 17 Detroit (minus 3) at No. 16 Green Bay, Monday night

Packers coming off bye, getting Hundley ready for slumping Lions.

UPSET SPECIAL: PACKERS, 20-16

No. 19 Washington (plus 6 1-2) at No. 6 Seattle

Team from Washington (state) beats banged-up team from Washington (D.C.)

SEAHAWKS, 27-19

No. 20 Denver (plus 7 1-2) at No. 1 Philadelphia

Fly, Eagles, Fly. Got to ride that wave.

EAGLES, 24-13

No. 28 Tampa Bay (plus 6 1-2) at No. 8 New Orleans

Good times are rolling in Nawlins. Bucs can't stop them.

SAINTS, 30-15

No. 24 Cincinnati (plus 5 1-2) at No. 12 Jacksonville

Rested Jaguars in thick of division race. Not so for Bengals.

JAGUARS, 30-17

No. 13 Atlanta (plus 2 1-2) at No. 10 Carolina

Can't figure out either of these recent NFC titlists.

FALCONS, 28-27

No. 27 Arizona (minus 2) at No. 31 San Francisco

If Niners are going to win, might need to be this week or next. OK, this week.

49ERS, 20-17

No. 4 Kansas City (plus 2) at No. 11 Dallas

Zeke or no Zeke, we'll go with Chiefs.

CHIEFS, 26-23

No. 23 Oakland (minus 3) at No. 22 Miami

Two 2016 playoff teams struggling mightily.

RAIDERS, 23-21

No. 30 Indianapolis (plus 11) at No. 14 Houston

After that offensive show vs. Seattle, Texans won't be slowed by sinking Colts.

TEXANS, 30-13

No. 18 Baltimore (OFF) at No. 15 Tennessee

Would've been a toss-up game even with point spread.

TITANS, 16-13

———

2017 RECORD:

Last week: Against spread (7-5-1). Straight up (9-4)

Season Totals: Against spread (55-57-2). Straight up: (74-45)

Best Bet: 4-4 against spread, 6-2 straight up.

Upset special: 6-2 against spread, 6-2 straight up

———

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP—NFL