Wizards engaged in trade talks involving Marcin Gortat

The Washington Wizards have been engaged in trade talks involving center Marcin Gortat, multiple sources told ESPN.

Several teams have shown interest, but the Wizards are looking to improve their team now while not taking on additional long-term money, sources said.

Washington has expressed interest in? LA Clippers?center DeAndre Jordan, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported. Gortat has one year and $13.5 million left on his contract. Jordan can opt to be a free agent this summer.

Despite losing John Wall to knee surgery for up to two months, the Wizards have won five straight games to move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They've gotten good production from their bench during the stretch.

Gortat, who is in his 11th season, is averaging 8.9 points and eight rebounds per game in 53 starts this season.