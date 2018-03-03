Wolves' Jeff Teague ejected after bumping Ricky Rubio into seats

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague was ejected in the fourth quarter of Friday's game after he hip-checked Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio and was called for a flagrant foul 2.

Teague was chasing Rubio down the court when he lowered his shoulder and bumped Rubio into the Minnesota bench. He was tossed with 5 minutes left of the Jazz's 116-108 win.

Shortly after the Teague left the court, Jazz guard Jae Crowder was thrown out for jawing with Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau.

Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns also was ejected just before halftime when he was called for his second technical foul for arguing a non-call.

Referee Kane Fitzgerald said after the game that Towns' first technical foul was for dead-ball contact of an elbow to the Crowder's face. The second technical was for "continuous complaint. Three or four plays in a row he was complaining and a technical foul was given."

Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler, who is sidelined due to surgery on his right knee, approved of Teague's fiery play.?

Butler -- who had not tweeted since Dec. 2016 before Friday night -- then called out Crowder for stepping up to Thibodeau.

That tweet prompted a response from Crowder. Both Butler and Crowder played college ball together at Marquette.